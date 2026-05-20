The Boy is at it again on the charts. This time Drake may be on the verge of another record-breaking week as early chart projections suggest his latest multi-album rollout could overwhelm the Billboard Hot 100 in historic fashion.

ICYMI the surprise triple album release campaign included three separate projects aimed at different audiences:

ICEMAN (rap-heavy)

HABIBTI (R&B-leaning)

MAID OF HONOUR (dancefloor-focused)

Leading the charge is ICEMAN, which has quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the rollout. Industry forecasts currently indicate the album could generate enough momentum to place nine songs inside the Hot 100’s top 10. If those numbers hold through the tracking period, Drake would match one of the biggest single-album chart achievements ever recorded.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ is projected to tie the all-time record for the most Hot 100 top 10 hits from a single album 📊



It’s currently expected to tie Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights,’ ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ and ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with 10 top 10 hits each. pic.twitter.com/mW8lQvs8Kh — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 20, 2026

The Projected Tie: If the initial Billboard tracking holds, ICEMAN will tie the record of 10 top 10 hits from a single album.

Who He’s Tying: He is set to tie Taylor Swift’s Midnights, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, and The Life of a Showgirl.

The potential domination may not stop there. Analysts are also watching the broader Hot 100 rankings, where Drake is reportedly positioned to flood nearly the entire upper tier of the chart.

Beyond the Top 10: Drake is also eyeing the overall top 15, with early forecasts indicating he could occupy as many as 14 of those 15 slots.

Streaming activity has played a major role in the explosive start. ICEMAN reportedly opened with more than 140 million Spotify streams globally in its first 24 hours, giving it the platform’s largest album debut of the year so far.

Streaming Numbers: ICEMAN alone logged over 140 million streams on its first day on Spotify, making it the biggest global album debut of the year.

Among the standout tracks fueling the surge are “Make Them Cry” and “Whisper My Name,” both of which have emerged as early fan favorites during the project’s opening week.

Critical Rankings: Tracks like “Make Them Cry” and “Whisper My Name” have been leading the pack.