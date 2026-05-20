Knicks Rally Past Cavaliers in Historic East Finals Comeback

New York Knicks delivered one of the most dramatic comebacks in NBA playoff history Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Trailing by 22 points with 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Knicks erupted on a stunning 44-11 run through overtime behind a dominant performance from Jalen Brunson, who finished with 38 points, six assists, and three steals.

BRUNSON SHINED IN NEW YORK'S 22-POINT COMEBACK WIN!



🏀 38 PTS (17 in Q4/OT)

🏀 5 REB

🏀 6 AST

🏀 3 STL



KNICKS TAKE A 1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e7JFHK20B3 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2026

Cleveland appeared fully in control after an 8-0 run pushed the lead to 93-71, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way with 29 points.

But New York answered with an 18-1 surge, highlighted by Brunson scoring 11 straight points to reignite the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Key contributions from Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges fueled the rally, while the Knicks defense held Cleveland to just 4-of-18 shooting during the closing stretch.

NEW YORK WENT ON A 44-11 RUN TO COMPLETE A 22-POINT COMEBACK WIN IN GAME 1 💨



DOWN 22 WITH UNDER 8 TO PLAY IN Q4.

30-8 RUN TO FORCE OT.

WON BY 11.



1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE EAST FINALS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0InzFeaG4M — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2026

Brunson later banked in the game-tying floater with 19 seconds remaining in regulation before the Knicks dominated overtime 14-3.

The victory marked the largest comeback in Eastern Conference Finals history since play-by-play tracking began in 1997 and the biggest playoff comeback in Knicks franchise history.