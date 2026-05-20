Latto has officially entered motherhood, announcing the birth of her first child while also confirming that 21 Savage is the baby’s father through a deeply personal documentary-style video shared online.

The intimate rollout arrived on May 18, 2026, when the Atlanta rapper uploaded a pregnancy journey montage documenting key moments from the past several months.

The video includes:

Timeline Vlog: The video begins at five weeks pregnant during a trip to Tokyo, Japan, where she shares the news with her sister.

Intimate Moments: It features doctors’ appointments, ultrasound scans, and footage from a star-studded baby shower attended by stars like Usher, Sexyy Red, and Angel Reese.

Delivery Audio: The montage wraps up with a clip of Latto at 37 weeks pregnant saying she is ready to meet her baby. It then fades out to audio of her in labor while delivery room nurses instruct her to “push”.

Baby Info: The couple has kept the baby’s exact birth date, name, and gender completely private.

Throughout the video, Latto blended emotional moments with humor, including commentary about how motherhood may affect her future performances and booking fees. During one segment, she joked about the demands of balancing career and family life.

She stated: “I need a million dollars a show because I don’t want to leave the house.”

The announcement also doubles as a promotional launch for her upcoming fourth studio album, Big Mama, which is scheduled for release on May 29, 2026. The project has already sparked speculation among fans because Latto previously hinted online that the album could mark the end of her music career as she shifts her attention toward raising her child full time.

Neither Latto nor 21 Savage has publicly revealed additional details about the baby, choosing instead to keep much of the family news away from public view despite the widespread reaction across social media.