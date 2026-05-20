The National Football League has announced that Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the new Nissan Stadium.
The decision was finalized during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando, following approval by league owners.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Nashville’s history of hosting major league events, pointing to the city’s successful 2019 NFL Draft, which drew 600,000 fans and generated $224 million in economic impact.
Super Bowl LXIV will mark the first time Nashville has hosted the championship game.
Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk called the announcement an exciting milestone for both the city and the state, while Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. president and CEO Deana Ivey said the event will showcase Nashville’s music, culture, entertainment, and hospitality on a global stage.
In addition to the game, Super Bowl week will include NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night, and community initiatives throughout the city.