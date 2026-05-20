Nineteen85 Talks dvsn’s ‘Sept. 5th’ and the Future of R&B

A decade after redefining the sound of modern R&B with Sept. 5th, dvsn are reflecting on the project that helped shift the genre’s direction. Comprised of Grammy-winning producer Nineteen85 and vocalist Daniel Daley, the Toronto duo built a devoted following through atmospheric slow jams, emotionally layered songwriting, and production that blurred the lines between R&B, hip-hop, and pop long before it became the industry standard.

For Nineteen85, whose production résumé includes era-defining records for Drake like “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “Hotline Bling,” and “One Dance,” the impact of Sept. 5th feels even clearer ten years later. What once sounded experimental has since become foundational to a generation of contemporary R&B artists.

In conversation with us, Nineteen85 opens up about the lasting legacy of Sept. 5th, the creative chemistry that continues to drive dvsn, producing Mariah the Scientist’s chart-topping Hearts Sold Separately, and why returning to the fearless mindset of their debut album is shaping the duo’s next chapter.

The SOURCE: Looking back at the release of Sept. 5th ten years ago, how has your perspective on that album changed? Is there a specific track from that album that you feel most accurately predicted the direction R&B would take over the next decade?

Nineteen85: Looking at Sept. 5th now, I realize that what I thought was “genre-defying” actually became “genre-defining.” We made that album knowing we were completely stepping outside of the box. And now that sound has become the box. If you look at our songs “Too Deep” or “With Me,” so much of the R&B that followed sits in that space.

You and Daniel have maintained a distinct chemistry for over ten years. How has your collaborative process evolved from those early Toronto sessions to your current status as global R&B leaders?

Our collaboration process has gone through some changes over the years. We’ve tried to add new people in the mix at times, and it always feels like we make the best music when we go back to our original process – the two of us bouncing ideas back and forth.

Your production is often cited as the bridge between mainstream R&B, hip-hop, and pop. When you are behind the boards, how do you decide when to lean into contemporary trap textures versus traditional, soul-heavy R&B foundations?

I don’t think my decisions are ever genre-specific. I try to do what feels best for the song. I rely heavily on my taste. Taste can’t be taught, but it can be experienced. I spend a lot of time being a student of the world.

Recently, you produced 10 tracks on Hearts Sold Separately, which helped secure Mariah her first No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart. What was the specific sonic goal for that project, and how did you approach building a cohesive sound for her across so many tracks?

Mariah is very aware of what she likes and doesn’t like. Once I started to get familiar with that, it was easy to help her tell that story sonically. It felt like I was just making a soundtrack to her movie.

You’ve produced era-defining hits like “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Hotline Bling.” When a song reaches that level of cultural saturation, does it change the way you approach your next studio session, or do you try to block out the pressure of past successes?

I’ve been blessed to have a few era-defining moments in my career. My approach really hasn’t changed over the years. I’ll ask myself “how does this make me feel?” or “what feeling do I want people to have when they hear this?”

As a multi-instrumentalist, how much of your “signature sound” is born from live instrumentation versus digital manipulation? Are there any specific analog tools or techniques that remained constant from the Sept. 5th era to today?

I’d say my signature sound is more of a mood than a sonic approach. I normally tend to lean towards minor chords – things that feel a bit darker or moodier. Even my happier-sounding songs have a darker undertone. Things that you want to play over and over again. Live instrumentation creates warmth and familiarity. The digital world can definitely enhance that, or be used to make new attention-grabbing sounds and FX. The real win is a combination of both worlds.

With the Sept. 5th anniversary tour now wrapped, what is the next frontier for dvsn? Are you looking to experiment with new genres, or is the focus on further refining the blueprint you created ten years ago?

We’re currently working on the new dvsn album. And we’ve been looking back a lot, but just to remind ourselves of the fearlessness of that album. We weren’t that worried about genre at the time; that felt limiting. There was a freedom in that first album that we’re getting back to.