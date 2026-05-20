A rising voice in the podcast space is now facing serious legal trouble, as Ant Jefe has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the No Jumper co-host, whose real name is Maurice Shelmon, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division and booked on a felony murder charge. He is currently being held on $1 million bail as authorities continue their investigation.

Details surrounding the case remain limited at this time, as law enforcement officials have not publicly released a full account of the incident. Requests for additional information have reportedly not yet been answered, leaving many questions about the circumstances that led to the arrest.

The news has come as a shock to those close to him, including Adam22, founder of the No Jumper platform, who spoke on the situation.

“[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock,” Adam22 said.

Ant Jefe built his following through his role on the popular No Jumper podcast and YouTube channel, where he became known for his candid takes and street rooted perspective. Alongside his media presence, he has also pursued a music career, releasing multiple projects that reflect his upbringing in South Central Los Angeles.

As the case develops, more information is expected to emerge. For now, Ant Jefe’s future both in media and music remains uncertain as he faces one of the most serious charges under California law.