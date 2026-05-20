STARZ has released the official trailer and key art for the fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, confirming the return of Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas following the explosive Season Four finale.

The new season premieres Friday, June 12, with episodes streaming weekly on the STARZ app and on-demand platforms.

The trailer shows Kanan Stark, played by Mekai Curtis, stepping deeper into the Queens drug game alongside new partner Breeze, portrayed by Shameik Moore. However, the biggest twist reveals Raquel is still alive and no longer focused on protecting her son.

According to STARZ, Season Five will center on Kanan’s full transformation into the ruthless kingpin fans first met in the original Power series, played by 50 Cent.

Returning cast members include Joey Bada$$, Wendell Pierce, Tony Danza, and Leslie Grossman.

STARZ also confirmed that Power: Origins, a new prequel series continuing the franchise timeline, is currently in production.