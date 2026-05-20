Yikes. Rick Ross is encountering sluggish ticket movement ahead of his upcoming Port of Miami Orchestra Reunion Tour, with several venue seating charts reportedly showing large amounts of unsold inventory weeks before opening night.

The scheduled tour stops include:

Miami, FL (May 29, 2026) – Available at the James L. Knight Center.

Atlanta, GA (June 12, 2026) – Happening at the Fox Theatre.

San Antonio, TX (June 27, 2026) – Hosted at the Majestic Theatre.

Orlando, FL (July 24, 2026) – Set for the Walt Disney Theater.

Rick Ross’ upcoming run of shows appears to be struggling with ticket sales, with several dates still having plenty of tickets available and select dates being promoted with a “buy one, get one 50% off” deal. pic.twitter.com/xKclGtAhPg — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 20, 2026

The tour is designed as a more upscale reinterpretation of Ross’ music catalog, pairing the rapper with The Renaissance Orchestra for a formal concert experience centered around live orchestral arrangements and black-tie presentation.

The Format: This particular run features Rick Ross performing his classic catalog alongside the The Renaissance Orchestra, billing it as a high-end, black-tie orchestral experience.

Despite the ambitious concept, online ticket maps for multiple theater dates appear to show significant seating still available across both general admission areas and premium sections. Social media users have also pointed to discount offers being promoted in some markets as organizers work to drive additional interest before the shows begin.

The Promotion: To incentivize buyers, select cities are actively pushing a “buy one, get one 50% off” ticket deal.

Available Inventory: Primary ticketing maps for various theater stops show extensive availability in both standard seating and premium tiers.

While the early sales pace has generated discussion online, fans still looking to attend the performances can also find tickets through secondary marketplace platforms where entry-level pricing varies depending on the city and seating location.

Ross has not publicly addressed the ticket sales conversation surrounding the reunion run, which revisits music from across his career, including material connected to his breakout Port of Miami era.