Rolling Loud The Movie has officially kicked off its promotional rollout with the release of its first teaser trailer.

The upcoming film stars Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Travis Scott, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Ty Dolla $ign. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 2.

During Rolling Loud 2026, festival organizers partnered with Cinemark and Sprite to create the “Loud Theater,” a 30-seat movie theater experience featuring complimentary popcorn, Takis, Sprite beverages, and air conditioning for festival attendees.

Thousands of fans visited the activation throughout the weekend to watch livestreams, trailers, and exclusive footage from the film.

On May 8, Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler and director Jeremy Garelick surprised fans by debuting the teaser at the Loud Theater and across all three festival stages.