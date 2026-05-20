President Donald Trump moved to calm speculation about rising tensions with Cuba after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed a sweeping indictment targeting former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over a decades-old aviation attack.

NEWS: Former Cuban President Raúl Castro has been indicted in the United States, per Reuters.



The move marks a dramatic escalation in Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Cuba’s government and comes as Trump has openly pushed for regime change on the island.



The 94-year-old… pic.twitter.com/JFKv9CK416 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 20, 2026

Speaking to reporters on May 20, 2026, Trump dismissed the idea that the legal action would lead to military escalation or direct intervention.

“There won’t be escalation. I don’t think there needs to be. Look, the place is falling apart. It’s a mess, and they sort of lost control.”

President Trump on the indictment of Raul Castro: "The Cuban population of Miami, and certainly beyond Miami… appreciate what the Attorney General just did today… We have Cuba on our mind—very important." pic.twitter.com/GmCSiJTIc2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 20, 2026

The comments came as federal prosecutors in Miami unveiled a 27-page indictment charging 94-year-old Raúl Castro and five other Cuban nationals in connection with the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft operated by the exile humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue. The charges include conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, destruction of aircraft, and four counts of murder.

The case centers on a long-contested incident from February 24, 1996, when Cuban military MiG jets shot down the unarmed planes over international waters, killing three U.S. citizens and one permanent resident. At the time, Castro served as Cuba’s defense minister and is alleged by U.S. prosecutors to have played a direct role in authorizing the operation.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment in Miami’s Freedom Tower, declaring that the United States has issued an arrest warrant and expects accountability, stating that the U.S. “does not and will not forget its citizens”

While the indictment has fueled speculation among analysts and Cuban officials that it could serve as a precursor to more aggressive U.S. action, Trump pushed back firmly against that interpretation. When asked on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews whether the United States might attempt a military extraction similar to prior operations involving foreign leaders, he declined to endorse such a scenario, stating, “I don’t wanna say that.”

The Justice Department’s move marks one of the most significant legal escalations yet in the long-running dispute over the 1996 shootdown, a case that has remained a flashpoint in U.S.-Cuba relations for nearly 30 years. Cuban officials have historically denied wrongdoing, while U.S. authorities maintain the attack occurred in international airspace and targeted unarmed civilians.

Despite the renewed legal pressure, Castro is unlikely to face immediate extradition, though the indictment places him formally under U.S. criminal charges and renews diplomatic strain between Washington and Havana.