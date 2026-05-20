One of the most influential artists in dancehall history, Vybz Kartel, marks a defining new chapter with his forthcoming album God & Time, slated for release June 5th, 2026.

Following two back-to-back Grammy-nominated Best Reggae albums for Party With Me (2024) and Heart & Soul (2025), along with the 10th Anniversary: Viking (Vybz Is King) (2025), Kartel now delivers his most personal and sonically expansive body of work since he was freed from prison after 13 years.

Spanning genres and continents, God & Time will feature an all-star lineup including Puerto Rican superstar Farruko, Jamaica’s Skillibeng, and Shenseea, who appears on the already released single “Panic,” with many more guests to be announced.

Throughout the forthcoming God & Time album, Kartel moves seamlessly between personal reflections, hard-hitting dancehall anthems, sensual records for the ladies, genre-bending crossover records, and rare moments of vulnerability. Inspired by the Jamaican expression “God & Time”—rooted in faith, patience, and destiny—the album reflects his survival, rebirth, and creative freedom.

The title track evokes the same introspective tone as Kartel’s most streamed post-release hit “God Is The Greatest,” which has surpassed 30 million video views year-to-date. The “God & Time” official video, directed by Ruppi and filmed in Miami and Kingston, premieres today.

This summer in support of the new album, Kartel will headline Reggae Sumfest on July 18, 2026 alongside Mavado, reuniting two dancehall icons whose rivalry defined the genre throughout the 2000s in a landmark moment for Jamaican music and culture. More dates to be announced.