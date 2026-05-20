Wiz Khalifa is reportedly now listed in Romania’s public wanted persons database after failing to appear and begin serving a nine month prison sentence connected to a 2024 cannabis possession case.

Wiz Khalifa has reportedly been placed on Romania’s wanted persons list after failing to report for a 9-month prison sentence.



The case stems from his 2024 Beach, Please! Festival arrest, where Romanian prosecutors said he was found with over 18 grams of cannabis after allegedly… pic.twitter.com/AXkGoJnsWP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 20, 2026

The legal situation traces back to an appearance at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești, Romania, where authorities alleged the rapper smoked a cannabis joint during his set. Prosecutors later claimed he was found with 18.53 grams of marijuana, leading to charges tied to personal drug possession.

The Incident (July 2024): The rapper was arrested after smoking a cannabis joint on stage and being found with 18.53 grams of marijuana at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești, Romania.

The Escalation (December 2025): A lower court initially issued an $830 criminal fine. However, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) appealed the decision, and the Constanța Court of Appeal upgraded the penalty to a nine-month prison sentence.

The Appeal Rejection (February 2026): The Constanța Court of Appeal rejected Khalifa’s final appeal to annul or suspend the jail term, making the custodial sentence permanent and enforceable.

Wanted Database (May 2026): Because the rapper was sentenced in absentia and did not surrender to serve his time, Romanian authorities formally registered him in their public wanted persons database.

Romanian officials reportedly now have the ability to seek international enforcement measures if Khalifa travels within the European Union. The case has drawn widespread attention because cannabis laws in Romania remain among the stricter drug policies in Europe, even for offenses involving personal use.

The Grammy-nominated artist has not publicly commented on the newest development involving the wanted persons listing.