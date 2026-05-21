Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that the 2026 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the final year of his Hall of Fame career.
Rodgers announced the decision Wednesday in Pittsburgh after signing a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $25 million.
The 42-year-old quarterback described the move as a “full circle” moment as he reunites with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for one final season.
Rodgers previously considered retirement following the 2025 season before ultimately deciding to return for one last run.
The veteran quarterback closes his career as a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers.