Brent Faiyaz has released the official music video for “butterflies.,” a standout track from his critically acclaimed third studio album Icon.

Since debuting on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has generated nearly 100 million streams worldwide and quickly became a fan favorite for its atmospheric sound and emotional storytelling.

Directed by Lonewolf and produced by Parallel Studios, the visual leans into Faiyaz’s signature style of vulnerability and introspection. Every frame of the video was hand-animated by Tristan Zammit and incorporates butterfly illustrations submitted by fans through Brent’s ISO Supremacy Discord server.

The collaborative approach helped transform the video into a community-driven creative project, blending fan contributions with cinematic storytelling.

The visual further expands on the song’s themes of passion, tension, and reflection while reinforcing Faiyaz’s reputation for genre-defying artistry within modern R&B.