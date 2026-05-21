Cardi B will enter this year’s BET Awards as the most nominated artist after collecting six nominations for the 2026 ceremony, continuing a major run that has kept her at the center of hip hop and pop culture over the past year.

Who should win Album of the Year at the BET Awards? 👀



🏆 DON'T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

🏆 everything is a lot. — Wale

🏆 Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

🏆 The Fall-Off — J. Cole

🏆 HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

🏆 MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

🏆 The… pic.twitter.com/uB8UfiMD1E — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 19, 2026

The nominations were revealed Tuesday, with the rapper earning recognition in several major categories, including Album of the Year and Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The awards show is scheduled to air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28.

Her latest project, “Am I The Drama?”, helped fuel the strong showing, while her collaboration on the “Errtime Remix” alongside Jeezy and Latto also landed a nomination in the Best Collaboration category.

Druski will be hosting the 2026 BET Awards. pic.twitter.com/nfBJs1ZvyE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 30, 2026

Trailing closely behind Cardi B in this year’s race are Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each secured five nominations after standout years commercially and critically.

For Cardi B, the BET recognition arrives only months after another milestone achievement during the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year. At that ceremony, she became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1999 to win both Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album.

Kendrick Lamar’s nominations add to a year that has already included major Grammy success. The rapper recently won five Grammy Awards and is now nominated again for honors including Video of the Year for “Luther” and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Several other artists also emerged as key contenders across the music categories. Doja Cat, SZA, and Metro Boomin all received multiple nominations, while rap duo Clipse picked up four nods heading into the event.

The 2026 BET Awards are expected to feature one of the most competitive music fields in recent years, with artists from hip hop, R&B, and pop all represented across major categories as the industry prepares for one of its biggest televised nights of the summer.