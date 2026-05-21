Comedian Chelsea Handler is drawing attention after publicly criticizing fellow comics Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe over material performed during Netflix’s live special, The Roast of Kevin Hart.

During an appearance on Deon Cole’s podcast Funny Knowing You, Handler voiced frustration with several jokes delivered during the May 10 event, arguing that certain racial subjects should not be used for shock value in comedy routines.

Chelsea Handler went OFF on Tony Hinchcliffe & Shane Gillis for their jokes at the Kevin Hart Roast and claims White people should NOT be joking about Black people in that kind of way since its equivalent to joking about r-pe 😳 pic.twitter.com/iMFuhYyULT — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 21, 2026

Among the moments that sparked Handler’s reaction was a joke from Gillis targeting Kevin Hart’s height. During the roast, Gillis remarked, “Kevin is so short, you’d have to lynch him from a bonsai tree.”

Handler strongly condemned the line and broader themes used throughout portions of the special. She said, “jokes about lynching Black people—lynching is not a joke. That’s worse than rape”. She also criticized white comedians leaning on racially charged humor, describing the material as “ick” and “gross.”

Hinchcliffe also became part of the controversy over jokes referencing George Floyd and comments involving fellow comedian Sheryl Underwood’s late husband, who died by suicide.

When asked later about Handler’s criticism, Gillis appeared unfazed. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he responded sarcastically, saying, “This is a big moment for Chelsea. I am glad she’s capitalizing. Good for her. We’re all rooting for her. Anyway come see me July 17 at the football stadium in Philly.”

The debate expanded further after Gillis circulated a podcast clip featuring Underwood herself discussing the jokes aimed at her. Underwood explained she did not take personal offense to the material and defended comedy’s ability to address uncomfortable topics. She stated that “humor is the thing… the most uncomfortable humor that lessens the tension and the stress.”

Comedian Michael Che also entered the conversation through social media posts that were later deleted. Reflecting on different styles of roast comedy, Che wrote, “White guys and black people joke different… white roasts are like, ‘slavery, math, slain teens, sex crimes, slurs…’”.

The backlash surrounding Handler’s comments quickly spilled online, where many comedy fans accused her of hypocrisy due to her own history of provocative stand-up material and controversial punchlines throughout her career.