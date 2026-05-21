Drake continues to dominate online music conversations as his latest release, ICEMAN, officially became the No. 1 album on Genius for 2026.

According to Genius data, the release generated 21.2 million site views on launch day across the platform, marking Drake’s biggest release-day traffic performance ever and surpassing all of his previous album drops.

The momentum also pushed Drake to the No. 1 artist position on Genius across seven-day, 30-day, and year-to-date rankings.

ICEMAN currently sits ahead of Harry Styles’ album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on the platform’s 2026 rankings.

Among the project’s most-searched and most-discussed lyrics on Genius are “Make Them Pay,” “Janice STFU,” “National Treasures,” “Burning Bridges,” and “Make Them Cry.”

The strong digital response highlights Drake’s continued cultural influence and online engagement power, as fans continue to dissect the project’s lyrics and engage in conversations surrounding it.