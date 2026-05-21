LeBron James is officially set to return to Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place July 16-19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

On Thursday, July 16, James will open the four-day event with a special live taping of his popular Mind the Game podcast at 1:15 p.m. ET on the festival’s Center Stage. Joining him for the discussion will be guest co-host Tyrese Haliburton as the pair recap the 2025-26 NBA season.

The episode of Mind the Game, presented by Uninterrupted and Wondery, is scheduled to release July 21 on YouTube, Prime Video, and podcast platforms.

Additional details surrounding James’ appearance on Friday, July 17 are expected to be announced at a later date.

Fanatics Fest NYC has become one of the largest sports and culture events in the country, bringing together athletes, leagues, collectors, brands, and fans for a multi-day interactive experience.