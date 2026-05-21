The intersection of hip-hop and sports media is about to get a lot more unpredictable. Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 has officially confirmed it will host the first-ever live taping of “The Joint Venture,” the highly anticipated podcast from Grammy-winning icon Lil Wayne and sports talk Hall of Famer Craig Carton.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at the Javits Center, the live event marks a massive crossover moment for the festival. The show promises to introduce audiences to the duo’s raw, late-night-style format, blending candid conversations with hot takes that span sports, music, entertainment, and pop culture.

A Friendship Forged in Culture

Built around the genuine, real-life friendship between Wayne and Carton, The Joint Venture is designed to feel like “the ultimate late-night hang.” The pairing brings together one of music’s most influential figures with one of sports media’s most outspoken personalities, ensuring a dynamic that is as unpredictable as it is authentic.

“This isn’t just about sports or music—it’s about the culture that connects them,” the duo shared regarding the vision for the show.

A First for Fanatics Fest

The appearance at Fanatics Fest marks the very first public live audience experience for the podcast. As the festival continues to expand its programming mix of sports, culture, and entertainment, the addition of Lil Wayne and Carton stands as one of the weekend’s most anticipated highlights.

Fans attending the Sunday session can expect:

Candid Conversations: Deep dives into current trends and personal stories.

Deep dives into current trends and personal stories. Surprise Guests: Unannounced appearances from the duo’s high-profile circles.

Unannounced appearances from the duo’s high-profile circles. Unpredictable Moments: A live environment where anything can happen.

Event Details

The news was first broken via a joint announcement on Instagram by Fanatics Fest and Carton. While the Javits Center taping is the focus for the summer, additional details regarding the official digital release timing and future guest lineups for The Joint Venture will be announced at a later date.

For those heading to the Javits Center this July, the Sunday taping is shaping up to be a mandatory stop for anyone looking to see two legends in their respective fields bridge the gap between the court and the booth.

CLICK HERE for the announcement.