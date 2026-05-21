Megan Thee Stallion is heading back to PARAISO Miami Swim Week to host a new Hot Girl Summer swimwear runway show on May 28.

The presentation will begin at 10 p.m. ET and showcase the second collection from Megan’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand, featuring new pieces for women, men, and pets. The runway show will feature a diverse cast of size-inclusive models of all genders, along with canine companions.

NYX Professional Makeup will serve as the official beauty and body artistry partner for the event. Models are expected to wear the brand’s recently launched Caramelt Mami Body Oil during the show.

The latest Hot Girl Summer collection includes 20 swimwear pieces featuring bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in shell-inspired colorways including red, orange, pink, white, blue, and green. Prices range from $18 to $32.

Megan also expanded the brand with a nine-piece “Hot Boy Summer” men’s collection and a pet apparel line featuring barkini sets and dog tees with phrases like “Hot Dog Summer” and “Little Hottie.”

The Houston star first launched the runway event during PARAISO Miami Swim Week in 2025 and was later honored with the Cultural Icon award for her influence across music and fashion.