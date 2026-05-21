When Stephen Curry announced in November 2025 that he was stepping away from a traditional sneaker endorsement deal, the basketball world immediately recognized the move as unprecedented. But what unfolded over the next several months became far more than a sneaker free agency run. It became a season-long cultural narrative that blended basketball history, fashion, storytelling, philanthropy, and purpose.

Now, Curry is partnering with Sotheby’s to auction more than 70 pairs of sneakers worn throughout the season — from tunnel walks and pre-game warm-ups to game-worn performances — with all proceeds benefiting Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, the foundation he co-founded with Ayesha Curry in 2019.

The dedicated online auction from April 13–20, transformed one of the most talked-about sneaker moments in NBA history into tangible support for children in underserved Oakland communities.

“I’ve always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story,” Curry shared in a statement announcing the auction. “This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season.”

From wearing the iconic Nike Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” against the Utah Jazz to honoring Kobe Bryant with the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” Curry’s choices became intentional tributes to basketball legends, women’s basketball stars, and sneaker culture itself.

“What makes this even more special is the impact it can have off the court,” Curry explained. “Every dollar raised will support Eat. Learn. Play. — the foundation that I co-founded with Ayesha — where we focus on the everyday needs that shape a child’s future with access to food, literacy, and safe places to play and grow.”

According to Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat.Learn.Play. the heart behind the auction is rooted in something much deeper than collectibles.

“One of the things that comes to mind immediately is championing and uplifting,” Helfrich told The Source Magazine. “Steph has used this entire sneaker free agency not just to have fun, but at no point has it been about Steph.”

He emphasized that every sneaker choice carried a message.

“Every shoe selected has an intentional story,” he said. “It was meant to champion legends of the past or the superstars of the women’s game.”

That intentionality mirrors the foundation’s own mission.

“On the back end of this, auctioning off 70 pairs of these shoes for the purpose of uplifting tens of thousands of kids in Oakland — there’s just a beautiful symmetry. Stephen has chosen to use his sneaker creativity to uplift and champion others. It’s pretty beautiful.”

Founded in 2019, Eat. Learn. Play. has become one of Oakland’s most impactful community organizations, focusing on literacy, nutrition, and safe spaces for children. Through school revitalization projects, sports access, tutoring programs, and food initiatives, the organization has invested heavily into the city’s youth.

“Eat. Learn. Play. is doing a lot to provide the resources and support and opportunities for a generation of Oakland kids,” Helfrich shared. “We’re investing over 20 million a year now back into Oakland students and their schools.”

But according to him, the need remains urgent.

“We still aren’t able to come close to meeting the true need in this community,” he admitted. “Access to food, supports to become great readers, giving kids great places to play and opportunities to participate in sports — these kids deserve more.”

The Sotheby’s partnership elevates the initiative to a global platform rarely seen for a charitable sneaker auction.

“What elevates Stephen Curry’s sneaker free agency is the stature of the man at its center,” said Brahm Wachter in an official statement. “Each pair represents a moment in basketball history.”

As for Chris, seeing Curry’s season-long sneaker narrative preserved as cultural artifacts is surreal.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “To have a truly remarkable and transcendent athlete beyond basketball be known by millions of people, and for a charity now to be at the center of that, is almost too good to be true.”

Throughout the season, Curry rotated through brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Reebok, Li-Ning, Puma, New Balance, ANTA, AND1, On, HOKA, and more. Some selections honored NBA icons, while others spotlighted the growing influence of the WNBA and women athletes.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Curry wore the Nike Sabrina 3 in support of Sabrina Ionescu and the women’s game.

These choices reflected Curry’s core values.

“It’s always about supporting others,” he said.

That same philosophy shapes the day-to-day operations of Eat. Learn. Play.

“Tens of thousands of youth in the community feel like they know Stephen Curry, they feel seen by Stephen, and they feel loved by Stephen.”

That connection exists even when Curry himself is not physically present.

“The work that we’re doing at Eat. Learn. Play. embodies the best characteristics of Ayesha and Stephen,” he said. “Even when the Currys aren’t present, they are still there in a very real sense.”

What separates the foundation from many celebrity-driven charitable efforts is its commitment to covering operational costs independently. Helfrich revealed that Stephen and Ayesha Curry personally cover 100% of the organization’s overhead expenses.

“Every penny that comes to Eat. Learn. Play. as a result of the proceeds of this auction goes directly back out into the work that we’re doing to support and uplift kids in our community,” he said.

The emotional impact of the initiative extends beyond the auction itself. During the interview, Helfrich repeatedly emphasized the organization’s people-first culture and the humanity Curry brings into every room.

“You can’t be a good leader in Stephen Curry’s orbit if you aren’t oriented that same way,” Helfrich said. “People feel it.”

That authenticity, he believes, is what allows the foundation to resonate so deeply throughout Oakland.

“The work that we do is not controversial, we are trying to bring resources and joy to kids.”

Still, the organization has faced challenges navigating systemic issues, funding limitations, and the realities of underserved communities.

“We’ve made our mistakes, but we’ve learned from them, we’ve been good listeners, and we’ve done what we said we were going to do.”

That consistency has helped the foundation build trust across Oakland schools and neighborhoods.

“We’re grateful for the trust that’s there right now,” he said. “These kids deserve more.”

Ultimately, he says the Curry family’s belief system continues to guide the organization’s mission.

“Stephen and Ayesha like to talk about speaking things into existence,” he said. “That’s been part of our mentality at Eat. Learn. Play. from day one.”

As Curry’s sneaker free agency chapter officially enters auction history, the legacy behind the shoes becomes far more meaningful than resale value or hype culture. Every pair now represents an opportunity to directly impact children’s lives.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to celebrate the game and enjoy everything around it while also opening doors and giving back,” Curry said. “I hope these special pairs that were part of a key time in my sneaker journey can carry that same energy forward.”