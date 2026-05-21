He’s at it again. This time a short video clip from a recent Oval Office event featuring President Donald Trump triggered a wave of online reactions after social media users circulated footage appearing to show him with his eyes closed during a discussion on federal environmental policy changes.

🚨THE U.S. PRESIDENT HAS JUST LOST CONSCIOUSNESS ON LIVE TV. pic.twitter.com/dCBU1zW5Fb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 21, 2026

The moment came during a White House event centered on rolling back hydrofluorocarbon restrictions that had been implemented during the Biden administration. The policy shift is being promoted by the administration as a way to reduce regulatory pressure on businesses, with officials estimating the move could save companies roughly $2.4 billion in costs.

here's video of Trump "blinking" for the better part of 40 seconds just now in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/Wq4iGi3lku — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2026

The clip, which lasted around 40 seconds, quickly spread across left-leaning social media accounts, where some critics accused Trump of falling asleep during the event. However, longer footage from C-SPAN showed the president actively participating before and after the moment in question, including introducing the topic and engaging throughout the discussion.

The White House has previously pushed back against similar claims involving public appearances. Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier described such moments as “listening attentively.”

Supporters of the president also rejected the criticism, arguing that media coverage surrounding Trump’s public behavior is treated differently than coverage involving former President Joe Biden. Several online commentators pointed to past viral clips involving Biden and claimed there was inconsistency in how those incidents were framed publicly.

The broader event itself focused on environmental regulations tied to hydrofluorocarbons, chemicals commonly used in refrigeration and cooling systems that environmental groups say contribute significantly to climate concerns. While business advocates praised the administration’s effort to ease restrictions and lower operating expenses, critics warned the rollback could weaken environmental protections tied to greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the online attention surrounding the viral clip, the administration continued emphasizing the economic benefits of the proposal while dismissing claims that the president had fallen asleep during the meeting.