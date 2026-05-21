The Las Vegas Strip has always been the capital of “more,” but this past weekend, the energy shifted into a whole new gear. I was invited out to the desert for the grand opening of the most anticipated addition to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino: Tailgate Beach Club.

This isn’t your standard poolside lounge. Tailgate Beach Club is a next-generation, sports-driven dayclub experience that merges the adrenaline of a championship game with the luxury of a premier Vegas hotspot. Opening just in time for the heat of the NBA and NHL playoffs, the venue is a massive 2,000-capacity destination designed by Celano Design Studio Co., featuring three heated pools and an immersive 360-degree viewing experience powered by over 125 feet of LED screens.

The Legend in the Building: Snoop Dogg

The highlight of the Saturday launch was a special performance by West Coast icon Snoop Dogg. Before he took the stage to move the crowd, I had a chance to catch up with the legend himself. The Source has been rocking with Snoop since Deep Cover, and he’s still the coolest man in the room.

When I asked him about the best pool party he’s ever attended, Snoop took a trip down memory lane.

“The best pool party? Probably in the ’90s… ’cause it wasn’t no cameras,” Snoop told me.

For a man who has lived his life under a global microscope, Snoop appreciates the raw, unfiltered energy of a real party. When reflecting on what made those moments so special, he noted that the best part was simply “being able to have fun and not be judged and not be scrutinized and not be watched… just to have a good time.”

That “just have a good time” philosophy is exactly what Tailgate Beach Club is aiming for with its “All In, All Day” tagline.

A Front Row Seat to Everything

Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi, the visionary behind staples like The Barbershop and Easy’s Cocktail Lounge, has built a space where sports energy and shared fan culture collide.

“Tailgate Beach Club is built for fans who want to feel every big moment together, whether it’s a championship game, mega title fight, or a must-watch reality TV finale,” says Masi. “We want every guest to feel like they have a front-row seat to the action.”

The venue is packed with social “play” elements for those who want to stay active between whistles. We’re talking bungalows equipped with PlayStations, beer pong, foosball, and ping pong. Whether you’re here for the parlay or the party, there’s a lane for you.

Game Day Eats & Elevated Vibes

You can’t have a tailgate without the food, and Clique Hospitality has leveled up the stadium classics. The menu is loaded with heavy hitters like the Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks, and the MVP Slider Tray. To wash it down, the specialty cocktails—like the Orange Crush and Paloma Twist—are designed for high-energy, all-day sipping.

The partnership also extends to BetMGM, serving as a literal headquarters for users with hosted viewing parties and exclusive in-app rewards, making it the most integrated sports-betting atmosphere on the Strip.

As Ben Kott, Mandalay Bay’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, put it: “This concept blends the excitement of live sporting events with the atmosphere of a Las Vegas dayclub, delivering a unique way for fans to gather, celebrate and experience the energy of The Strip.”

If you’re looking to catch the final whistle in style, Tailgate Beach Club is open Thursday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m. For more info, check out tailgatebeachclub.com.

Check out my recap below.

Are you heading to Vegas for the playoffs? Which matchup are you most excited to watch on those 125-foot screens?

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality