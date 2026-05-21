Spotify and Universal Music Group are moving deeper into artificial intelligence with a new agreement that will allow listeners to create AI-generated covers and remixes using the voices of participating artists through Spotify Premium.

Spotify and Universal Music Group have announced a licensing deal that will let Spotify Premium users create AI-generated covers and remixes of songs from participating artists and songwriters.



The upcoming tool will launch as a paid add-on and is designed to let artists and… pic.twitter.com/kU8xc4iNRm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 21, 2026

The feature, which is expected to launch as a paid add-on, is being framed as a controlled and licensed alternative to the growing number of unauthorized AI music tools circulating online. Unlike many independent platforms accused of scraping copyrighted music without permission, Spotify and UMG say the new system is being built around artist approval and compensation.

The agreement centers on three major principles after years of concern from musicians and labels over AI-generated content flooding the industry.

Consent will play a major role in the rollout, as artists and songwriters must actively opt in before their vocals, likenesses, or compositions can be used through the platform’s AI tools. Credit is also part of the framework, with creators set to receive attribution and tagging connected to the original material behind generated songs.

Compensation remains another key piece of the partnership. Artists and songwriters involved in AI-generated tracks will receive a portion of revenue tied to those creations, adding a new stream of earnings beyond traditional royalties from music streams.

Spotify said the eventual goal is to let all users listen to fan-created tracks across the platform, even if creation tools remain exclusive to Premium subscribers paying for the add-on service.

While the announcement marks one of the most significant collaborations yet between a major label and a streaming platform involving AI music creation, many details are still unresolved. Neither company has announced a release timeline or pricing structure as technical development continues behind the scenes.

Investors reacted strongly to the news, with Spotify shares climbing roughly 16% following the announcement.

The deal also places Spotify in direct contrast with several AI music startups currently battling legal challenges from artists and rights holders. Companies such as Udio and Suno have faced major copyright lawsuits alleging unauthorized use of protected recordings to train AI systems.

By securing artist participation and licensing agreements upfront, Spotify and Universal appear to be positioning the new initiative as a more regulated path forward for AI-generated music.