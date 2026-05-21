THE-DREAM has officially released the music video for his latest single, “Bring That Body,” alongside the announcement of his upcoming project Love/Hate II.

The visual places THE-DREAM inside a stylish late-night saloon atmosphere designed for a mature crowd, blending seductive lighting, upscale nightlife energy, and the smooth confidence that defines the record itself.

Opening with his signature “Radio Killa” tag, “Bring That Body” features hypnotic production and soaring vocals, with THE-DREAM delivering the song’s flirtatious hook over a head-nodding R&B backdrop.

The release marks the beginning of a new chapter in THE-DREAM’s long-running “Love Saga,” arriving nearly 20 years after his debut project.

Known for his influence on modern R&B as a singer, songwriter, and producer, the nine-time Grammy Award winner continues to lean into the blend of intimacy, confidence, and melodic songwriting that has defined his career.