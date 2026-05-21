The Western Conference finals tightened up Tuesday night after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs, leveling the series at one game apiece before the matchup shifts to Texas.

Shai flopped on every single shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/EGsbp3dUbT — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) May 21, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander once again sat at the center of the conversation, both for his production and the ongoing criticism surrounding his ability to draw contact. The Thunder star finished with 30 points and nine assists while shooting 12-for-24 from the floor. He also converted all six of his free-throw attempts.

The MVP’s style of play has fueled constant debate online throughout the postseason, with some observers questioning whether he exaggerates contact to get whistles. Still, Oklahoma City did not rely heavily on free throws in the win, and Gilgeous-Alexander attempted only six foul shots despite facing intense defensive pressure throughout the night.

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault pointed to the team’s toughness and ability to make adjustments after dropping the series opener and struggling against San Antonio throughout the season. The victory also halted a stretch of losses the Thunder had endured against the Spurs entering the conference finals.

San Antonio remained competitive behind another dominant outing from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs superstar stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots while continuing to impact nearly every possession defensively.

Turnovers, however, proved costly for San Antonio. The Spurs committed 21 giveaways, creating extra opportunities for an Oklahoma City offense that capitalized repeatedly in transition and during key stretches late in the game.

Now tied 1-1, the series heads to the Frost Bank Center for Game 3 on Friday, May 22, 2026. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time with national television coverage.

Both teams are also dealing with injury concerns entering the pivotal matchup. San Antonio is monitoring the availability of guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, while the Thunder are expected to evaluate Jalen Williams after the forward exited Game 2 early because of a hamstring issue.