Candace Owens has released a new exclusive interview with Hunter Biden that touches on addiction, public criticism, and personal reflection.

During the conversation, the two discussed topics ranging from speculation surrounding cocaine found at the White House to Owens previously referring to Biden as a “crackhead” publicly for years.

The interview also featured several emotional moments as Biden reflected on surviving intense public scrutiny.

“They tore off all my clothes, tarred and feathered me, and put me in the center of town, and said look at him,” Biden said. “I survived.”

Owens responded by apologizing for her past remarks.

“I’m sorry I contributed to that,” Owens said. “I feel shitty… I genuinely am so sorry that I didn’t even consider, ‘He’s a crackhead.’ That’s a very relatable thing.”

Biden also admitted, “I cry very easily,” while Owens acknowledged that participating in harsh public attacks was “not who I want to be.”

The interview blends candid exchanges, unexpected humor, and emotional reflection as both figures discussed growth, humanity, and accountability.