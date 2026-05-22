Drake turned a longtime online connection into a real-life moment this week after surprising viral superfan Randy, better known online as @nyflavaaa, and his family with a visit in Buffalo and a brand-new Cadillac Escalade.

Drake linked up with NYFlavaaa who always listens to Drake's music while driving with his kids 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/tvbr2QGa0s — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 21, 2026

The emotional encounter quickly spread across social media after Randy shared videos of the surprise to his Instagram Stories. Fighting back tears while standing beside the SUV, he repeatedly thanked Drake, Drake’s longtime associate Chubbs, and God for the unexpected gift.

Drake bought NYFlavaaa and his family a new Escalade 🔥 https://t.co/fHFj7cKBBB pic.twitter.com/6E1wSkGu9E — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 21, 2026

“Thank you Jesus, man. Thank you Drake… there’s gonna be a lot of tears today,” Randy said in one of the clips.

Randy built a loyal following online through wholesome videos featuring him and his children singing Drake songs together during car rides, school pickups, and everyday family moments. The clips regularly circulated across TikTok and Instagram, eventually catching Drake’s attention.

As part of the ongoing rollout surrounding his latest album Iceman, Drake traveled to upstate New York to meet the family face-to-face. One of the standout moments from the visit came when the rapper climbed into the back seat of Randy’s vehicle to surprise his daughter during a school pickup.

During the ride, the young girl enthusiastically rapped along with Drake’s verse from “Janice STFU,” going line-for-line with the artist as cameras captured the interaction.

Afterward, Drake officially revealed the Escalade gift to the family, capping off the visit with a gesture that instantly became one of the most talked-about celebrity fan moments online this week.

The rapper later acknowledged the meetup on his own Instagram Story, posting a photo with the family alongside the caption: “Finally made it to see the family @nyflavaaa. Picked our goat up from school. And a new Escalade for the gang members cause why not.”

Fans flooded social media praising the interaction for feeling unusually personal and genuine compared to more staged celebrity giveaways. Entertainment outlets and fan pages also amplified the story throughout the day, helping push the videos across multiple platforms.

For Randy and his family, what started as simple singalongs during school runs ultimately turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment with one of the biggest artists in the world.