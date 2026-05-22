Drake is on the verge of another record-setting week after releasing three albums at once and immediately taking over charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

Released May 15 through OVO Sound and Republic Records, the Toronto superstar’s latest wave of projects delivered an enormous commercial response within days. In the United Kingdom, ICEMAN debuted at No. 1 on the Albums Chart, becoming Drake’s seventh chart-topper there. Meanwhile, MAID OF HONOUR entered at No. 6 and HABIBTI landed at No. 7, giving the rapper three albums inside the UK Top 10 simultaneously.

Drake officially becomes the first artist in history to simultaneously debut three studio albums in the top 10 on the UK albums chart:



#1 ICEMAN

#6 MAID OF HONOUR

#7 HABIBTI pic.twitter.com/P9o62xQ72s — chart data (@chartdata) May 22, 2026

Streaming numbers fueled the surge, with ICEMAN reportedly generating 450 million Spotify streams during its opening week alone, marking one of the platform’s biggest performances of 2026 so far.

The best-selling albums by rappers this week 📊



💿 460.0K — Iceman

💿 114.1K — Habibti

💿 109.1K — Maid Of Honour

💿 54.1K — Dr*gs R Bad

💿 37.0K — Octane

💿 26.3K — Take Care

💿 20.0K — Views pic.twitter.com/2479bXW1DX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 22, 2026

The momentum could soon carry into the United States in historic fashion. Early industry projections indicate ICEMAN is headed for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with an estimated 460,000 equivalent album units. HABIBTI is projected to follow at No. 2, while MAID OF HONOUR is expected to open at No. 3.

If those rankings hold, Drake would become the first artist ever to debut simultaneously in all three top positions on the Billboard 200 chart with new releases arriving at the same time.

The achievement would further expand an already dominant chart legacy for the rapper, who continues to extend his lead among hip-hop artists for the most No. 1 albums in the United States.

The triple-release strategy also highlighted Drake’s ability to command attention across multiple audiences at once. While ICEMAN emerged as the commercial heavyweight of the trio, both HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR also secured strong streaming traction immediately after release, helping create one of the year’s most overwhelming chart takeovers.

Industry analysts now await the final Billboard results to see whether Drake’s unprecedented chart sweep officially becomes reality.