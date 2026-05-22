FakeFree KP is putting a modern spin on a hip-hop classic with the release of his new single “What It Be,” inspired by DMX’s iconic track “What’s My Name?”

Produced by Thomas Brown, the release arrives alongside the announcement that KP has officially signed with legendary rap collective Ruff Ryders. The rollout also includes a high-definition music video filmed throughout the streets of New York City.

According to the release, “What It Be” blends the gritty energy and street-centered storytelling associated with Ruff Ryders while introducing a contemporary sound aimed at a new generation of listeners.

FakeFree KP has already built momentum independently, earning more than 1.5 million streams and expanding his fanbase through collaborations and performances with artists including Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Scar Lip, Drumma Boy, and Benny The Butcher.