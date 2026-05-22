Sheesh. This is where we are. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped into the political spotlight Friday night after appearing at a campaign rally in New York and introducing Donald Trump before a crowd of supporters.

Where are the shut up and just play football people https://t.co/KTRg65sEXM — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 22, 2026

The event took place at Rockland Community College in Suffern and was held in support of Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. Dart opened his appearance by firing up the audience with a “Big Blue” chant before welcoming Trump to the stage as the “45th and 47th President of the United States.”

Trump greeted the quarterback with a handshake as he walked onstage and later praised Dart in front of attendees, calling him a “future Hall of Famer.”

The appearance marked a notable moment for the young Giants quarterback, who until now had not been widely associated with national politics in a public way. While athletes across professional sports have increasingly spoken out on political and cultural issues in recent years, active NFL quarterbacks rarely appear at campaign events this directly tied to a political movement.

Still, Dart had hinted at conservative views before Friday’s rally. In September 2025, he publicly condemned the killing of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, posting online about the need to end political violence.

Friday’s appearance immediately sparked conversation online, with reactions stretching across sports and political circles alike. For some fans, Dart’s appearance represented another example of athletes becoming more comfortable publicly sharing their political affiliations. Others viewed it as a surprising move for a player still early in his NFL career and playing in one of the league’s largest media markets.

The rally itself centered around support for Lawler, one of New York’s most closely watched Republican representatives, but Dart’s appearance quickly became one of the event’s biggest talking points.

With the NFL season approaching, the moment is likely to keep generating discussion as Dart’s profile continues to grow both on and off the field.