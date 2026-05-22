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Joey Bada$$ Drops New 60-Second Freestyle

May 22, 2026
Sha Be Allah

Momentum is nothing new for Joey Bada$$, but right now, it feels different.

Back inside Red Bull Studios, the Brooklyn lyricist locked in for a fresh 60 Second Freestyle, reminding everyone that even with a year packed with music drops, standout acting roles, and one of his strongest runs in recent memory, the bars still come first. With just a minute to work, Joey wastes no time, delivering a focused, razor sharp performance that reinforces why his name continues to sit comfortably among Hip Hop’s elite.

No gimmicks, no filler, just pure command of the craft.

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