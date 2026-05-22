The game of basketball has evolved into a positionless, high-speed marathon, and Jordan Brand is meeting that shift head-on. This week, the brand announced its newest performance silhouette: The Triangle.

Named as a nod to the legendary triangle offense that emphasized fluid movement and versatility, the Triangle is a low-cut performance beast engineered to support every player on the floor, from the shifty floor general to the high-flying wing.

A Dual-Threat Cushioning System

What truly sets the Triangle apart in a crowded market is its “best-in-class” energy return. While most performance shoes at this price point settle for a single cushioning tech, Jordan Brand opted for a “more is more” approach. The Triangle features a powerhouse dual setup: ZoomX foam in the forefoot for explosive take-offs and Air Zoom in the heel for soft, protected landings.

“Today’s hoopers, especially youth players, spend longer minutes on the court,” says Leo Chang, Jordan Senior Creative Director, Basketball & Sport. “The Triangle contains ZoomX and Air Zoom innovation that is unmatched for the performance basketball market. Combining it in this way really ensures that the shoe will power your game on both the offensive and defensive end of the court.”

The underfoot experience is further refined with a Cushlon 3.0 carrier, ensuring the ride is as responsive as it is comfortable through all four quarters.

Engineered for Stability and Speed

Performance isn’t just about the bounce; it’s about the lateral cuts and the defensive stops. The Triangle incorporates a carbon fiber-inspired woven upper that provides the necessary strength and breathability to keep athletes fresh. Beneath the foot, an injection-molded lateral shank provides midfoot stability, while the Hart rubber 2.0 herringbone outsole—a hallmark of the brand—offers superior grip for those who live for two-way play.

The shoe has already garnered high praise from the next generation of icons. Jordan family member Cameron Boozer noted, “It truly gives me a boost on both offense and defense. I feel a real benefit in my game, and it shows in the edge it gives me during play.” Similarly, Sarah Strong called the new cushioning system a “game-changer,” noting how the shoe moves seamlessly with her game.

Launch Details & Colorways

The Triangle is a statement of intent, bridging the gap between basketball’s storied history and its high-tech future.

Release Date: July 2

July 2 Price: $140

$140 Launch Colorways: Volt-Infrared, Baltic Blue, and Hyper Punch

Volt-Infrared, Baltic Blue, and Hyper Punch Special Editions: Keep an eye out for grassroots-inspired colorways tied to Quai 54, Dongdan, and NY vs NY.

Whether you’re grinding through EYBL circuits or holding it down at the local park, the Triangle is built to ensure you’re as explosive at the final buzzer as you were at tip-off.

With the playoffs in full swing, which NBA star do you want to see debut the Triangle on court first?