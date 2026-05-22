In an era where authenticity and vision define longevity, King Rimmy is emerging as an artist who understands that music is more than sound—it’s legacy in motion. As a leading voice behind the

P.H. Monarchs movement, Rimmy has steadily built a foundation rooted in ambition, discipline, and purpose. Now, with his upcoming solo project The Honorable, he’s stepping fully into his own spotlight while continuing to strengthen his presence within Alabama’s evolving rap scene.

Coming from a state with deep musical influence, King Rimmy represents a new generation of Alabama artists carrying the torch forward. His rise reflects the same hunger, originality, and Southern resilience that helped artists like Doe B, Yelawolf, Rich Boy, and Omb Peezy leave their mark on hip-hop culture. While King Rimmy is carving his own lane, there’s a clear respect for the artists who helped put Alabama on the map and showed that talent from the state could resonate worldwide.

More than just a collection of songs, The Honorable represents a defining chapter. It’s a statement of growth, leadership, and elevation—both personally and artistically. While many artists chase trends, King Rimmy’s approach is grounded in intention, crafting music that reflects not only where he is, but where he’s going.

The title itself speaks volumes. The Honorable isn’t just a name—it’s a mindset. It represents integrity, respect, and the responsibility that comes with carrying a vision forward. For Rimmy, this project is about embodying those principles while inspiring others to do the same. That mindset also mirrors the independent spirit Alabama artists have long carried—earning respect through perseverance, authenticity, and dedication to the craft.

Sonically, the album is expected to showcase versatility, blending sharp lyricism with commanding production. But beyond the music, what stands out most is the message. King Rimmy isn’t just creating tracks—he’s building a narrative centered on legacy, perseverance, and the transition from ambition to achievement.

As part of the P.H. Monarchs collective, his rise is also a reflection of a broader movement—one focused on ownership, creativity, and long-term vision. The Honorable serves as both a personal milestone and a strategic step forward, setting the tone for what’s to come not only for King Rimmy, but for the growing momentum surrounding Alabama’s independent hip-hop culture.

With anticipation building, one thing is clear: King Rimmy isn’t just preparing to release a project—he’s making a statement. And with The Honorable, that statement is one of purpose, power, progression, and hometown pride.

As King Rimmy continues building momentum with The Honorable, it becomes clear that his music is rooted in something deeper than entertainment alone. His perspective on loyalty, growth, struggle, and purpose shines through not only in the records themselves, but also in the way he carries his vision as an artist and leader within the P.H. Monarchs movement. To better understand the mindset behind the music, we sat down with King Rimmy to talk about his creative process, inspirations, challenges, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Where are you from?

Montgomery, Alabama. Gumptown. City of dreams…

Why did you first start making music?

I’ve been good with words since a child. Writing was always something I could do really well. Stories, poetry, and things like that. It was personal at first. I wouldn’t tell or show anyone. Then one day my cousin looked inside my notebook. He started telling everyone that I rap. Felt like I had to live up to it then. I was about fourteen.

Talk me through your creative process?

Honestly, it just comes from God. Sometimes you listen to a beat and you hear words on it. Sometimes you have the lyrics before you hear any music. I take the path least resistant when it comes to creating. I believe it’s most sincere that way. You wanna tell the truth always. That’s the golden rule.

Where and how do you work best?

I work best in a calm setting. Few people or less around. & nothing else matters but the music. I get in a deep zone where I kinda block out the outside world & go within.

Have you heard the theory that some musicians write their best music while they are depressed or going through a bad time?

Yeah. Fasho. I’ve been through it. You get in a place where you’re not pulled every which way. You have to be still to create. Hard times bring the best out of you. & transform you, into a better you.

What`s the best advice you ever received?

Trust the process. Nothing beats failure, but to try.

“Go above & beyond the limits of what you see. Let that pain fuel you. Never accept defeat. Start it off with a seed. Flourish it like a tree. Keep sowing before you know it you got a garden to keep.”

– King Rimmy

What is still your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge is accepting things I cannot control.

Do you have a mantra that you live by?

It’s “Loyalty before Royalty.”

When we started Purple Host we took an oath. We’re showing you what thick & thin really looks like. Family means the most to me. A house divided against itself cannot stand.

If you could go open a show for any artist, who would that be?

Wiz Khalifa, Drake, or Future. I know their shows are crazyy. These are some of my inspirations as well.

What do you currently feel about the state of Hip-Hop in general?

I think hip hop is still growing. It’s in a place where it’s trying figure out what’s important. I think everyone is a little confused. The artists, the listeners, labels, etc. It all boils down to the foundation. Which is the music. Everything else is built around that.

If you could only listen to 3 albums for the rest of your life, what would they be?

T.I – Urban legend

Future – The Wizrd

The J moss project

What`s the best part about being an artist?

The best part about being an artist to me is creating your world. You literally editing your life kinda when you create. Creating culture in a sense.

What do you want your legacy to be? How do you want to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered as a man who stood in the face of adversity. Someone who didn’t let his mistakes hold him back or determine the outcome. Just someone who believed and achieved. A Man. One that’s focused yet compassionate. Vigilant and bold. Loving, but war ready and also someone who bears fruit. Meaning everyone I encounter will learn something or take on qualities that will make them better. I’m not perfect, but you know a tree by the fruit it bears.

Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of music?

I’m a pool sharp forreal. Hahaaa..

King Rimmy Contact Information:

Instagram: @KingRimmy

X: @KingRimmy

Facebook: King Rimmy

Listen to King Rimmy:

https://too.fm/wx6orzq