Lil Wayne and Craig Carton are bringing their upcoming podcast, The Joint Venture, to Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 for its first-ever live taping.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at the Javits Center in New York City and will introduce fans to the duo’s late-night-inspired format blending sports, music, entertainment, and pop culture.

Built around the real-life friendship between Wayne and Carton, The Joint Venture promises candid conversations, hot takes, surprise guests, and unpredictable moments. Organizers describe the show as “the ultimate late-night hang,” pairing one of hip-hop’s most influential artists with one of sports media’s most outspoken personalities.

The live taping marks the first public audience experience for the podcast and adds another major crossover attraction to Fanatics Fest NYC’s expanding lineup of sports and entertainment programming.

Additional details surrounding guest appearances, release timing, and future episodes are expected to be announced at a later date.