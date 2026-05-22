NE-YO is continuing his country-inspired musical evolution with the release of his new single “Ms. Tundra,” alongside an official visualizer.

The upbeat track serves as the latest preview of Highway 79, NE-YO’s upcoming album arriving July 10 via Compound Ent. Recorded entirely in Nashville, the project blends country influences with the singer’s signature R&B sound. The album title references both his birth year and Highway 79 in Arkansas, where he was born.

Produced by Chuck Harmony, “Ms. Tundra” delivers a high-energy, line-dance-ready anthem filled with playful storytelling and crowd-driven momentum. NE-YO described the song as a record built for movement and communal dance culture.

The album will also include previously released songs “Simple Things” and “Up Out & Gone,” further shaping the project’s country-inspired narrative.

The release arrives during a major year for the Grammy-winning artist, who recently made his historic Grand Ole Opry debut and appeared at the 2025 CMA Awards alongside Gretchen Wilson. NE-YO is also currently touring globally with Akon on the 57-city “Nights Like This” tour.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of NE-YO’s debut album In My Own Words.