A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after a heated confrontation captured on video spread rapidly across TikTok and other social media platforms this week.

Let’s get into the ugliness.

🚨NEW: Man charged after he was caught on camera screaming at his Black female neighbor and telling her “It’s always you people,” then telling police he “never seems to have these problems with [White] people.”



Thomas Diiorio, 40, was arrested in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and… pic.twitter.com/8442cEtvhe — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 21, 2026

Authorities in Mount Laurel said 40-year-old Thomas Diiorio was arrested following the incident, which took place May 18 on Saxony Drive. Police charged him with harassment and bias intimidation after reviewing the encounter and interviewing those involved.

The case gained widespread attention after footage of the dispute accumulated more than one million views online. In the video, a woman can be seen standing near parked vehicles while holding her phone to her ear as a man wearing green clothing shouts at her.

During the exchange, the man is heard yelling, “Get the f*** out of here. Go! Get in your car,” while the woman asks nearby witnesses to contact police.

According to court documents obtained by NBC10’s Siobhan McGirl, investigators said Diiorio used the phrase “you people” while confronting the woman. Police documents state that when officers later questioned him about the comment, Diiorio allegedly admitted he was “referring to Black people because he never seems to have these problems with white people.”

Police said officers responded to the scene around 6:26 p.m. and separated the two individuals after both accused the other of wrongdoing during a dispute involving a juvenile.

Mount Laurel Mayor Stephen Steglik later praised law enforcement for moving quickly after the video surfaced publicly.

“Great work by the Mount Laurel Police Department for handling this situation swiftly and professionally. They wasted no time in contacting the victim and making sure the man in the video was apprehended. To put it simply: If you’re going to be a vile, hate filled lunatic, do it somewhere else – not in Mount Laurel!” Steglik said in a statement.

Diiorio appeared in court for an initial hearing on May 21 and was later released under conditions set by the court. Records indicate he does not currently have an attorney listed in the case.

Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful as of Friday. His next scheduled court appearance is set for July 2026.