The “Wave” has officially reached a high-tide mark. This New Music Friday, the architects of a sound that redefined the New York street aesthetic have returned. French Montana and Max B have unleashed their highly anticipated joint project, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, via Coke Boys Records in partnership with Defiant Records/EMG.

Nineteen years since they first joined forces to bridge the gap between the Bronx and Harlem, this 26-track odyssey proves that their chemistry isn’t just intact—it’s celestial. As the “Cosmo Skit” suggests, this reunion is less of a comeback and more of a “realignment of the universe.”

The Sound of the Summer

Leading the charge is the focus track “Go Ladies,” an infectious summer anthem that just made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and the iconic Paramount billboard in Times Square. The video captures the high-energy, melodic charm that has made the duo a permanent fixture in hip-hop culture.

The project opens with a haunting female-led vocal intro that slides effortlessly into “Smoking Pt. 2” featuring Rick Ross. If the track sounds familiar, it’s because it was teased during the legendary French Montana vs. Rick Ross Complex Verzuz battle. It’s clearly resonating; the song is currently sitting at #1 on the NYC Shazam charts.

A Star-Studded Galactic Alignment

French and Max didn’t come alone. The tracklist reads like a VIP list of hip-hop royalty:

YE lends his commanding presence to “Unlocked,” a track defined by thunderous production and razor-sharp lyricism.

lends his commanding presence to a track defined by thunderous production and razor-sharp lyricism. Chinx appears on “Who Do You Love,” a touching inclusion that honors the Coke Boys legacy.

appears on a touching inclusion that honors the Coke Boys legacy. Ron Isley brings a soulful touch to “Addictive.”

brings a soulful touch to Ty Dolla $ign closes the project out with a West Coast remix of the Billboard-charting hit “Ever Since U Left Me.”

By The Numbers: Independent Dominance

What makes this run even more impressive is the independent engine behind it. Without a major label, the duo currently holds two songs in the Top 10 Urban Radio charts (“Ever Since U Left Me” and “Minks in Miami”).

“Ever Since U Left Me” has been a juggernaut, spending two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts and amassing over 36 million global streams.

Beyond the Booth: NYC Culture & Global Stages

The duo’s influence extends far beyond the studio. They recently fronted the Pelle Pelle x Knicks collaboration campaign, a move that solidifies their status as New York cultural pillars.

For French Montana, the “Cosmos” era is just beginning. Fans can expect to see him everywhere this summer:

Knicks Playoff Run: Performing during Game 5 of the New York Knicks’ playoff series.

Performing during of the New York Knicks’ playoff series. Summer Jam 2026: Taking the stage as a headliner for one of the culture’s biggest nights.

Taking the stage as a headliner for one of the culture’s biggest nights. FIFA Global Tour: Performing at the American Dream Mall following the Morocco vs. Brazil match on June 13, before heading to Toronto for the FIFA Fan Fest on June 14.

With a BET Award nomination for Best Group already in the bag, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers isn’t just a follow-up to Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos—it’s a victory lap for two of the game’s most enduring influencers.

‘Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers’ is available now on all streaming platforms. Which track are you putting on repeat first?