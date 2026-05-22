Fresh off another headline grabbing appearance, Nicki Minaj once again has social media split down the middle after publicly praising Elon Musk during a SpaceX launch event in Texas.

Appearing at the company’s Starbase facility, Minaj addressed the crowd ahead of the scheduled Starship launch and gave Musk a very direct salute. “Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity,” she said, instantly triggering reactions online from both supporters and critics.

The timing added even more attention to the moment.

SpaceX’s latest Starship test flight was ultimately delayed after technical complications forced engineers to halt the countdown less than a minute before launch. The mission, which was expected to showcase a newer version of the company’s massive rocket system, has reportedly been pushed back to a later date.

Still, the conversation quickly shifted from rockets to politics.

Minaj has spent much of the past year drawing headlines for her increasingly outspoken support of figures associated with conservative politics, including Donald Trump. Her appearance alongside Musk only intensified those discussions, especially among longtime fans still adjusting to the rapper’s evolving public persona.

Online reactions came fast.

Some applauded Minaj for embracing innovation and supporting one of the world’s most ambitious tech ventures, while others accused her of aligning herself too closely with controversial billionaires and right wing political narratives.

“Not yall mad she’s going see a rocket launch with her family,” one supporter wrote online, while critics questioned why the superstar continues placing herself in politically charged spaces.

Despite the backlash, Minaj has shown no signs of backing away from her opinions or associations. Whether fans agree with her stance or not, she continues to prove that a single public appearance or brief comment is enough to dominate conversation across music, politics, and pop culture simultaneously.