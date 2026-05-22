Nike has unveiled the first look at the cast of personalities set to headline the brand’s upcoming football campaign this summer.

The campaign will feature global football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, alongside cultural figures such as Young Miko and Kim Kardashian, who appears as the “ultimate soccer mom.”

Nike shared exclusive Polaroid-style preview images of the collaborators, highlighting each figure’s authentic connection to football culture.

According to the company, the campaign will spotlight unexpected collaborations and creative expressions that merge sport, music, fashion, and entertainment. Nike also described the upcoming global football tournament as one of the most important moments in the brand’s history, serving as a major showcase for its evolving “Sport Offense” vision.

The campaign aims to position football as more than a spectator sport by creating experiences that encourage fans to actively participate in the culture surrounding the game.