Philadelphia will host a massive Fourth of July celebration as One Philly: Unity Concert For America takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, July 4.

The free six-hour concert will feature performances from Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and additional special guests.

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the event will also include appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267 as the nation celebrates America’s 250th anniversary.

Produced by ESM Productions alongside executive producers Scott Mirkin, Shawn Gee, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots, the concert is expected to become the largest free concert in America.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker called the event a “historic homecoming” for many of the city’s biggest stars while highlighting Philadelphia’s cultural and musical influence.

The celebration will include immersive fan experiences, local food vendors, and a fireworks finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and skyline just before midnight.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with performances running from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.