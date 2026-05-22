Rob Base, the influential rapper whose music helped bridge hip-hop and dance culture in the late 1980s, has died at the age of 59.

Rapper Rob Base, a prominent figure in the ‘80s hip-hop scene best known for the 1988 hit “It Takes Two," died Friday at the age of 59 after a cancer diagnosis, according to a post on his social media. https://t.co/NeoG7a8JKJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2026

The artist, born Robert Ginyard, passed away on May 22, 2026, according to a statement released by his family through his social media accounts. The statement said he died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones after privately battling cancer. His death came just days after his 59th birthday.

Rob Base became a defining voice of crossover party music during hip-hop’s explosive rise into mainstream pop culture. His biggest success arrived in 1988 with “It Takes Two,” the multi-platinum anthem created alongside longtime collaborator DJ E-Z Rock. Built around infectious energy and instantly recognizable sampling, the song became one of the most enduring records of its era and remains heavily referenced across music, film, sports arenas, and advertising decades later.

RIP rob base. One of my favourite old skool rap tunes https://t.co/VF0yPSRevU — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿bananas🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@gerrydoc7) May 22, 2026

The duo also found major success with records like “Get on the Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain,” helping shape a sound that merged rap lyricism with club-ready house and dance production at a time when the genre was rapidly evolving.

Oh damn….RIP Rob Base 🙏



Hit it! pic.twitter.com/NUnVZrvqIT https://t.co/dtXLDFm1hV — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 22, 2026

Rob Base’s chemistry with DJ E-Z Rock, whose real name was Rodney “Skip” Bryce, became central to their rise. Bryce died in 2014 from complications related to diabetes, making fans reflect this week on the pair’s legacy together and their lasting impact on generations of artists that followed.

Following news of Rob Base’s passing, tributes poured in across social media from musicians, DJs, and longtime hip-hop fans who credited his music with defining parties, radio playlists, and cultural moments throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Major outlets including Variety and NBC News confirmed the family’s announcement Friday as the music world reacted to the loss of one of hip-hop’s early crossover stars.

Beyond the charts, many remembered Rob Base as a mentor and family man whose music carried a celebratory spirit that transcended genres and generations. Even decades after its release, “It Takes Two” remained a fixture in pop culture, continuing to introduce new audiences to the sound and energy that made Rob Base a foundational figure in hip-hop history.