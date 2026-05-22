Star Wars returned to the big screen Friday with the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, marking the franchise’s first theatrical film since 2019 and continuing the story that began in Disney+’s hit streaming series.

Watch the final trailer for #StarWars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.



Experience the film in theaters and in IMAX on May 22. pic.twitter.com/LnCjFhdrXb — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 16, 2026

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film reunites audiences with Din Djarin and Grogu as the pair are pulled into a dangerous mission tied to the criminal underworld of the Outer Rim. This time, the New Republic recruits them to rescue Rotta the Hutt, sending the duo across a new intergalactic adventure following the events of The Mandalorian Season 3.

The film stars Pedro Pascal returning as Din Djarin alongside Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, while Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt.

Grogu on the carpet at #TheMandalorianAndGrogu premiere 💚 (Video: Getty)



See all the carpet photos from the Los Angeles premiere here: https://t.co/JC1Roo56em pic.twitter.com/c80UWvEe3M — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 16, 2026

Disney and Lucasfilm are expecting a strong opening despite mixed critical reactions arriving ahead of release. Current projections estimate the movie could earn roughly $80 million during its traditional three-day opening weekend, with expectations climbing near $95 million through the extended Memorial Day holiday frame.

Still, early box office indicators showed a more modest start compared to previous Star Wars entries. Thursday night previews generated $12 million domestically, falling below the $14.1 million earned by Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. That places the film at the lowest preview total among Disney-era Star Wars theatrical releases.

Critics have largely praised Pedro Pascal’s performance and Ludwig Göransson’s score, though several reviews pointed to uneven pacing and underwhelming action as weaker aspects of the film.

The release also extends beyond theaters. Disney introduced a permanent update Friday to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Guests can now choose destinations including Tatooine, Coruscant, Bespin, and Endor while flying alongside Mando and Grogu during the ride experience.

Although Disney has not officially announced home release plans, industry release patterns suggest the movie could arrive on premium digital platforms by late July before eventually landing on Disney+ sometime around August or September.

For Lucasfilm, the launch represents an important test of whether characters first made popular through streaming can successfully carry the franchise back into theaters at full scale.