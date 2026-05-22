Vince Staples has released “White Flag,” the second single from his upcoming album Cry Baby, continuing what he describes as the most independent phase of his career.

The release arrives alongside a new visual that follows the bold and open-ended creative direction first introduced with “Blackberry Marmalade.” Like the previous release, the “White Flag” video delivers a statement-driven concept without direct explanation, allowing viewers to interpret the imagery on their own.

Earlier this week, a white flag tied to the song appeared outside legendary Los Angeles punk venue The Smell, where Vince hosted a free event for fans to watch him and his band rehearse music from the upcoming album.

He later announced an album release show scheduled for June 4 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. In another direct-to-fan moment, Vince personally worked the ticket booth at the venue following the announcement.

The rollout continues to highlight Vince Staples’ hands-on approach to connecting with supporters as anticipation builds for Cry Baby.