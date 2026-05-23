Netflix and iHeartMedia are expanding their partnership with the launch of a daily live video stream of The Breakfast Club beginning June 1.

The nationally syndicated morning show, hosted by Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, will become Netflix’s first daily live weekday program.

The show will stream live each weekday, giving viewers nearly three hours of real-time interviews, cultural commentary, and discussions. While traditional radio broadcasts will continue to include commercial breaks, Netflix viewers will receive uninterrupted programming with bonus content, behind-the-scenes footage, and extended conversations.

The move builds on the previously announced video podcast partnership between Netflix and iHeartMedia and signals Netflix’s growing investment in live programming and creator-driven content.

“The Breakfast Club has always been at the center of culture,” said iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman. Charlamagne tha God added that live programming remains one of the strongest ways to connect with global audiences in real time.

Originally launched in 2010, The Breakfast Club has become one of the most influential Hip-Hop and R&B morning shows in the country. The program airs nationally on more than 100 radio stations through Premiere Networks and streams on the iHeartRadio app.

Past guests have included Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Kevin Hart.