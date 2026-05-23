McDonald’s, Devin Booker, and Nike are teaming up for the release of the limited-edition Nike Book 2 McDonald’s sneaker on June 2.
The collaboration reflects McDonald’s longstanding connection to Booker’s basketball journey, dating back to his appearance at the McDonald’s All-American Games and continuing through his charitable support of the Ronald McDonald House of Central and Northern Arizona after he entered the NBA.
According to the release, the design draws inspiration from Sedona, Arizona’s famous McDonald’s location, which features the world’s only turquoise arches. The landmark served as the creative centerpiece for the sneaker’s concept.
Fans will have a chance to win a special friends-and-family edition of the shoe through the McDonald’s app beginning May 22.
The partnership will also include a one-day-only pop-up event, with additional details expected to be announced through McDonald’s, Booker, and Nike social media channels.
The Nike Book 2 McDonald’s sneaker will launch nationwide on June 2 through Nike.com, the Nike SNKRS app, and select retail stores for a suggested retail price of $155.