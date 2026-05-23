Joey Bada$$ is back at Red Bull Studios with a new installment of the Red Bull 60-Second Freestyle series, delivering another sharp lyrical performance in exactly one minute.

The freestyle arrives after a major year for the Brooklyn MC, whose recent run of music, acting, and cultural moments has kept him at the center of hip-hop conversations. The performance is now available through Red Bull 1520, the brand’s YouTube platform dedicated to hip-hop programming, live performances, and freestyle content.

Joey’s return follows his widely discussed appearance on the Red Bull Spiral freestyle alongside Ab-Soul and Big Sean in May 2025, a moment that sparked lyrical exchanges across the rap world.

Over the past year, Joey also released his fourth studio album, Lonely At The Top, and reprised his role as Unique in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. His acting work earned him a 2025 BET Awards nomination for Best Actor.

Outside of entertainment, Joey expanded his influence through his Artist-in-Residence role at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, where he led discussions on creativity, activism, wellness, and career development.