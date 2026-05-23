Ludacris Reunites With Dave Meyers for Wild “Pull Over” Music Video

Ludacris has released the cinematic music video for his new single “Pull Over,” produced by DJ Toomp and released through DTP Records and Def Jam Recordings.

Directed by acclaimed music video creators Dave Meyers and Cam Erickson, the visual channels the over-the-top humor and creativity that helped define Ludacris’ early career. Meyers previously directed the rapper’s iconic videos for “Stand Up” and “How Low.”

The video follows Ludacris after he spots a woman on the side of the road and crashes his car, setting off a series of surreal and comedic moments. The clip features scenes of the rapper transformed into an infant, cooking an oversized fish, and even getting a chainsaw buzzcut.

The release continues Ludacris’ legacy of delivering memorable and visually inventive music videos that blend comedy, storytelling, and hip-hop culture.