Lionsgate is building anticipation for the upcoming sequel to Michael, with studio executives promising fans a larger, even more satisfying continuation of the Michael Jackson biopic.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s film chief, shared that the company is excited about the progress surrounding the second film, noting that discussions with all involved parties have continued to move forward positively.

According to Variety, Fogelson also revealed that much of Michael Jackson’s most recognizable music catalog was not featured in the first movie, leaving significant room for the sequel to explore more iconic moments from the legendary entertainer’s career.

“There is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story,” Fogelson said, adding that many major events from the timeline covered in the original film were never touched upon.

The studio believes the sequel will once again appeal to audiences worldwide as production progresses. Lionsgate’s comments suggest the next chapter will dive deeper into Jackson’s music, career milestones, and untold moments that fans have long wanted to see on screen.