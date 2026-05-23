Remy Ma is entering a new phase of her entertainment career as she prepares to star in Lifetime’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Trust the Girls Upstairs, premiering Saturday, June 20 at 8/7c.

The project arrives as Remy Ma celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album, There’s Something About Remy, and continues to expand her presence in television and film.

Based on My Sister’s Daughter by Liv Constantine, the film follows Ashley Preston, played by Remy Ma, whose life begins unraveling after she and her husband take in her orphaned teenage niece following the sudden death of Ashley’s estranged sister.

As tensions build within the household, Ashley becomes entangled in a growing web of manipulation, paranoia, and long-buried secrets while trying to protect her family.

Remy Ma described the role as emotionally challenging, saying Ashley is a woman carrying unresolved grief, trauma, and pain while navigating a dangerous situation inside her home.

The film also stars Garfield Wilson, Aliyah Marc, and Sasha Rojen. It is directed by David Weaver, from a script by Crystal Verge, and produced by Studio TF1 America in association with Rohm Feifer Entertainment.